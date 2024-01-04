Brian T. Finnegan Sells 7,500 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,149.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.50 to $22.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.