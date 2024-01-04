Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 765 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $184.25 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.54. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.