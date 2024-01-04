Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.87. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.