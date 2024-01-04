Capital Market Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average of $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $142.68.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,719 shares of company stock valued at $19,632,188 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.