Cardinal Capital Management Has $13.36 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,788,259.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $184.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

