CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,338 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRE. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

