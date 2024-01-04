Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CSL opened at $301.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.85. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

