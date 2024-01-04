City State Bank Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

City State Bank reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.4% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. City State Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $184.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.26 and its 200 day moving average is $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,346 shares in the company, valued at $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,247 shares of company stock valued at $48,956,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

