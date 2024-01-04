Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 154,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,591,439.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $233,310.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NET opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.