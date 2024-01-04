Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 154,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,591,439.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $233,310.00.
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $169,440.00.
Cloudflare Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NET opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.81.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
