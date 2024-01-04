Coastline Trust Co Purchases 4,967 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 164,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 134.6% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $138.92 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $142.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,719 shares of company stock worth $19,632,188. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

