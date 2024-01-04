Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $370.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.11.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

