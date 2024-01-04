Comparing Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL)

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Asset Management and Abacus Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management 1 2 6 1 2.70 Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus target price of $39.10, suggesting a potential upside of 2.98%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Abacus Life.

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Abacus Life’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 4.17 $1.92 billion $1.21 31.38 Abacus Life N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management 51.79% 91.07% 63.58% Abacus Life N/A -24.89% -10.11%

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Abacus Life on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Abacus Life

(Get Free Report)

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.