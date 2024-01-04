Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

