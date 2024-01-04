DeDora Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 148,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 12.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 164,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 134.6% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,719 shares of company stock valued at $19,632,188 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $142.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

