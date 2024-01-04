EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Insider Kevin William O’brien Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,952.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 1st, Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $68,460.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $67,980.00.

EngageSmart stock opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. EngageSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded EngageSmart from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in EngageSmart in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in EngageSmart by 82.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EngageSmart by 106.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 43.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

