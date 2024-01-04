Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $10.99 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,789 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $370.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.65.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.11.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

