EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,945,000 after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $56,871,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $47.39 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.98%.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

