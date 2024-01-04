Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,581 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $757,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 4.1 %

HE stock opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $901.87 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

