Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 299 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in UDR by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in UDR by 68.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in UDR by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in UDR in the first quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

UDR Trading Down 2.5 %

UDR stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.