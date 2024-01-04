Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 952 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $84.61 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.62 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,945,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

