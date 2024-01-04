Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 959 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

