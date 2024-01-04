Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,967 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,935,000 after purchasing an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the period.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP opened at $67.17 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

