Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,967 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,935,000 after purchasing an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares during the period.
BHP Group Stock Performance
BHP opened at $67.17 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75.
BHP Group Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
