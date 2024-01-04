Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $816,917 in the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

