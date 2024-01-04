Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 304 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visteon by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 210,114 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visteon by 729.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,004,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Performance

Visteon stock opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.36. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $171.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visteon

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.