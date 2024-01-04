Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,929 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14,032.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 113.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $85.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.