Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 171.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR stock opened at $159.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $171.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

