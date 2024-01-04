Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.61. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 40.03% and a negative net margin of 207.24%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

