Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $213,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 749.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

GLDM stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

