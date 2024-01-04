Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $236,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after buying an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,744,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after buying an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $89.36 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

