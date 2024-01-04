Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $247,000 in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $174.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.65 and a 52-week high of $189.07.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.40.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

