Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,711.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

