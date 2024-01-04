Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

GNR opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

