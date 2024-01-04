Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TME opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

