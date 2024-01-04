Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,071 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,584,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $134.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $139.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

