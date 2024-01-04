Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $250,000 Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after acquiring an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,650,000 after acquiring an additional 667,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

