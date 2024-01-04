Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Green Dot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Green Dot by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Green Dot Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $348.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

