Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in United States Cellular by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in United States Cellular by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 64.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in United States Cellular by 129.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular Price Performance

USM stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United States Cellular

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.