Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

