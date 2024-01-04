FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Has $162.34 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 38.6% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $162,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $475.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.34 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $473.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

