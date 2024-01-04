Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,337,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,915.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 248,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $455,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

