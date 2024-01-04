Financial & Tax Architects LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $475.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.34 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

