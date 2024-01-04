First Affirmative Financial Network Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 6,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 20.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $370.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.65.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.11.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

