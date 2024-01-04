FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after acquiring an additional 833,845 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in FMC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 17.0% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 25.7% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 8.3% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after buying an additional 45,595 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

