Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 20,493 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 721.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.26.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $475.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.34 and a 1-year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

