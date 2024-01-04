Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 175,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,370,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 420,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,553,000 after buying an additional 113,248 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 98,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.95 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.94.

View Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.