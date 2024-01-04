Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lazard were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

LAZ stock opened at $37.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -169.49%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

