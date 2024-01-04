Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,113,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at $53,344,596.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,113,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 718,833 shares in the company, valued at $53,344,596.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,960,165. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $76.68 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -365.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.