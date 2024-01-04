Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 8,809 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 155.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $13,005,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 718,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 100,124 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.6% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 81.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 448,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 201,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $38.58.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. Barclays began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

