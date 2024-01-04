Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,100 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after buying an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after buying an additional 260,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 763.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 286,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 252,961 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

