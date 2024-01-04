Hill Island Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its position in Microsoft by 128.5% in the third quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 2,674 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.11.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.